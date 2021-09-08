Allegiant Kicks Off Football Season With Raider Nation, Introducing A Sleek Silver & Black Aircraft

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from the Las Vegas Raiders and McCarran International Airport joined Allegiant (ALGT) - Get Allegiant Travel Company Report today to introduce the airline's Raiders livery aircraft - a one-of-a-kind sleek Silver & Black jet designed to capture the spirit and strength of Raider Nation. Allegiant is the Official Airline of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Naming Rights Partner for Allegiant Stadium.

(* Media: Video and photos available for download here )

"As die-hard fans know, 'The Autumn Wind is a Raider,'" said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "As football season rolls in this fall, we're thrilled to have 'The Autumn Wind' bring this stunning aircraft to Las Vegas for all fans to enjoy. As Las Vegas' hometown airline, we're incredibly proud of our partnership with our hometown team. This distinctive jet brings together signature elements of both our brands, combining them to showcase our shared community pride."

The one-of-a-kind livery was designed to have a strong, powerful presence in Allegiant's fleet - as the Raiders do both on the field and in the Las Vegas community. The design incorporates Allegiant's signature livery elements - flowing ribbon encircling the fuselage, prominent logo and sunburst tail - but washed in the Silver & Black recognized throughout the world as representing the Raiders. The silver metallic paint was carefully matched to the team's distinctive helmets, and the engine cowlings call out Raider Nation, symbolizing the lift an incredible international fan base gives to this legendary franchise.

"We are pleased and excited to expand our partnership with Allegiant through the addition of this Raiders-branded aircraft," said Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. "Raider Nation and beyond is now able to travel to and from the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World in style."

The Raiders livery aircraft arrives just as football season gets underway and will undoubtedly carry fans as they travel to Las Vegas to attend games at Allegiant Stadium. Allegiant last week began offering exclusive fan travel packages, including airfare, hotel stay and tickets to Raiders home games. The packages are available in three tiers based on seat location and are sold exclusively at Allegiant.com.

Unlike most other airlines, Allegiant operates an "out-and-back" network, with exclusively nonstop flights - meaning each day's flying starts and ends at a base, rather than connecting traffic through busy hub airports. The Raiders-themed aircraft will be based in Las Vegas. It joins Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet, carrying scheduled passengers to Southern Nevada and destinations across the airline's network.

Allegiant - Together We Fly TM Las Vegas-based Allegiant (ALGT) - Get Allegiant Travel Company Report is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About the Las Vegas RaidersThe Raiders began play in the American Football League in 1960 and are in their 62nd year of professional football competition, including the last 52 years as a member club of the National Football League. Over seven memorable decades, the Raiders won one AFL Championship, three NFL Championships, and four American Football Conference Championships; participated in five Super Bowls; played in 14 Championship games; won or tied for 17 Division titles; reached the playoffs in 22 seasons; played in 44 postseason games; and finished 37 seasons at .500 or better. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the first NFL team to play in Super Bowls in four different decades. In addition, the Raiders are proud to contribute to community engagement, youth initiatives, multicultural awareness, and global outreach. The Raiders played in Oakland from their inception through 1982, relocated to Los Angeles in 1983, moved back to Oakland in 1995, and made Las Vegas its home in 2020. The Raiders base training and business operations in Henderson and play home games at Allegiant Stadium, a fully enclosed, state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 65,000 located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The Raiders maintain a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team's official website and social media channels. For more information, please visit www.raiders.com or follow @raiders on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts

AllegiantPhone: 702-800-2020Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Las Vegas RaidersPhone: 725-780-3000Email: raiderspr@raiders.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-kicks-off-football-season-with-raider-nation-introducing-a-sleek-silver--black-aircraft-301371514.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company