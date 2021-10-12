Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) - Get Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Report ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by Steve Retzloff, Chief Executive Officer; Ray Vitulli, President; and Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer. The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events - News.

Conference Call and Live WebcastTo participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 6951679. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events - News.

Conference Call Webcast ArchiveIf you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Webcasts and Presentations - Webcasts.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 27 full-service banking locations, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

CONTACT: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. ir@allegiancebank.com