Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces New Director, Declaration Of Dividend And Share Repurchase Authorization

HOUSTON, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) - Get Report ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, announced the addition of Mr. Raimundo Riojas A. to Allegiance's Board of Directors. Mr. Riojas also will serve on Allegiance's Compensation Committee. "I am very pleased that Mr. Riojas has agreed to join our Board as he brings extensive international and leadership experience that will be a tremendous asset," said George Martinez, Chairman of Allegiance.

Mr. Riojas is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Duwest, a group of international companies dedicated to the manufacture and distribution of agricultural inputs. He holds a Chemical Engineering degree from Rice University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University. Mr. Riojas was previously a former director of the Chamber of Industry in Guatemala and has served as a board member in regional, privately-held companies.

"We welcome Mr. Riojas to the Allegiance team and appreciate his willingness to support and serve alongside our dedicated Board," said Steven F. Retzloff, Chief Executive Officer of Allegiance. "Mr. Riojas offers years of significant leadership and business experience and no doubt will be an asset to our Board. His appointment further enhances the variety of perspectives on the Board and continues our focus to ensure our Board represents the diverse communities we serve."

Dividend Declaration

On April 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on June 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On April 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of Allegiance approved a stock repurchase authorization, under which Allegiance may repurchase up to one million shares of its outstanding common stock at the discretion of management through April 30, 2022. Repurchases under this program may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or such other manners as will comply with applicable laws and regulations. Allegiance's previously announced share repurchase program recently expired on March 31, 2021.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance's super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. Allegiance Bank operates 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "potential," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance's website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Allegiance undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

