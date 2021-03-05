Allegheny Health Network And DICK'S Sporting Goods Partner To Vaccinate 5,100 Western Pennsylvania Residents

PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report partnered today to host the largest, single-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic to date in the greater western Pennsylvania region.

More than 5,000 area residents who fall into the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Phase 1A vaccination eligibility received their first dose of the vaccine from AHN caregivers at the DICK'S corporate office in Coraopolis.

"Throughout the course of this pandemic, we have witnessed time and again the importance of communities coming together to meet the enormous challenges it has posed to everyone's health and wellbeing," said Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN President and CEO. "We have been extremely fortunate at AHN and Highmark Health to have so many generous, civic-minded partners, like DICK'S Sporting Goods, step up in so many different ways to aid our pandemic response and to provide hope for the people who are relying on us."

Friday's clinic at the DICK'S facility will be the seventh mass vaccination event hosted by AHN over the past month. In early February, the network partnered with the Pittsburgh Pirates to hold its first large vaccination clinic at PNC Park, where 2,500 high-risk seniors received the vaccine. Since then, approximately 18,000 vaccine doses have been administered at four subsequent ballpark clinics and one at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA. To date, AHN has dispensed more than 135,000 vaccine doses in total.

Last April, DICK'S Sporting Goods generously donated supplies to support AHN's COVID-19 pandemic response. On Friday, approximately 200 DICK'S Sporting Goods employees joined hundreds of AHN caregivers and volunteers to help manage the vaccine clinic.

"Doing our part to help communities is core to DICK'S Sporting Goods' culture. A few weeks ago, we reached out to our partners in healthcare, professional sports and government to see how we could help get vaccines to our Pittsburgh community," said Lauren Hobart, President and CEO, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Allegheny Health Network responded immediately, and our teams quickly came together to plan this clinic. We are very proud to host more than 5,000 of our community members here on our corporate campus and to help ensure people are getting access to the vaccine."

Recipients at today's clinic will return to the DICK'S facility on Friday, March 26 th to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

AHN has placed a priority on ensuring equitable distribution of the vaccine doses it receives based on western Pennsylvania's population demographics. At every mass vaccination event organized by the network, and through its daily hospital-based clinics, efforts are made to schedule appropriate numbers of people who live in communities that rank high on the CDC Social Vulnerability Index and who have been hit hardest by the pandemic, including marginalized populations.

With the continuing limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, AHN is currently holding appointment-only vaccination clinics. As vaccine supply is available for scheduling, high-risk eligible individuals who have an AHN MyChart account will be alerted, and the Network will activate its online scheduling portal ( ahn.org/coronavirus/vaccine) as well as its phone-based scheduling system.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network ( AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 13 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegheny-health-network-and-dicks-sporting-goods-partner-to-vaccinate-5-100-western-pennsylvania-residents-301241662.html

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network