Alleghany Corporation Announces Time Change To Previously Announced RSUI Virtual Investor Meeting On November 6, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (Y) - Get Report today announced that it has changed the time for its RSUI Group, Inc. ("RSUI") virtual investor meeting to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020. The investor meeting is expected to conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The decision to change the time was made to avoid scheduling conflicts for analysts and investors with an industry event being held during the originally scheduled time. There is no change to the webcast information.

The event will include an in-depth presentation on Alleghany's RSUI operating subsidiary and remarks on Alleghany's 2020 third quarter results. Presenters will include Weston M. Hicks, Alleghany's President and chief executive officer, David E. Leonard, RSUI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the RSUI senior leadership team. Presentations by management will be followed by question and answer sessions.

The meeting will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance at www.alleghany.com in the Events and Presentations section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About RSUI

RSUI Group, Inc. is a leading underwriter of wholesale specialty insurance based in Atlanta, Georgia. Working exclusively with wholesale brokers, RSUI provides a wide range of insurance products, including: property, casualty, professional liability and management liability coverage to thousands of companies nationwide. With a long history of commitment to wholesale specialty insurance, RSUI is focused on service and underwriting integrity. By working with a select number of wholesale producers and reinsurers, RSUI is able to provide high levels of support and service--something critical to the specialty market.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation (Y) - Get Report creates value through owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and manages a diverse portfolio of non-financial businesses.

