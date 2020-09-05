Allconnect's ACSI Customer Satisfaction Highest In The U.S. Among Publicly Measured Companies

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allconnect, a leader in sales, marketing and digital solutions for energy companies, received a customer satisfaction score of 87 in 2019 for the second year in a row, as measured by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Allconnect's score ranks the company higher than any companies publicly measured by the ACSI for 2019.

ACSI is a national economic indicator of customer evaluations of the quality of products and services available to household consumers in the United States, and its syndicated results are calculated independently and without endorsement. Allconnect's score of 87, based on about 140,000 surveys, ranks above brands traditionally regarded as leaders in customer service, including Chick-Fil-A, Apple, Google and Amazon.

Allconnect works with utilities nationwide to help them become the brand consumers trust to connect everything for their home. The company's free, one-stop service, available over the phone and via digital channels, connects millions of movers with products and services such as Internet, TV, home security, home automation, energy efficiency and green products. Consumers using Allconnect's service online can also change their address via USPS and register to vote. Allconnect personalizes the shopping experience for consumers based upon their specific address and other relevant demographics (e.g. homeowner vs. renter).

"A great customer experience will always be the foundation of our business, and the fact that our 2019 customer satisfaction score outpaces every major brand publicly measured by ACSI is a testament to that," said Allconnect Executive Vice President Kim Shumway. "Since we began measuring satisfaction with the ACSI in 2011, our position on the index has continued to rise, and we are thrilled that our hard work in 2019 has won us the top spot. It's truly an honor."

About Allconnect

Allconnect, a Red Ventures company, offers customers a convenient single source to compare and connect integrated media, broadband, home protection, energy and green products. Allconnect's services are available at allconnect.com, through utility and energy companies representing over 50 million households, and via affiliates. Through more than 20 million annual consumer touch points, the company acquires customers, increases revenue and generates higher customer satisfaction for its partners. Allconnect's 2018 customer satisfaction score of 87, as measured by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), is tied for the highest score among publicly measured companies in 2018. Founded in 1998, Allconnect is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit allconnectutilities.com or redventures.com.

About ACSI

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 300,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. ACSI data have proven to be strongly related to several essential indicators of micro and macroeconomic performance. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org

ACSI and its logo are Registered Marks of the University of Michigan, licensed worldwide exclusively to American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC with the right to sublicense.

