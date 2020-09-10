AllCents Consulting Wins Award In The 2020 Worldwide Finance Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCents Consulting, LLC has been awarded Best for Business Bookkeeping & Accounting Service - Greater Los Angeles - by Acquisition International Magazine in the 2020 Worldwide Finance Awards.

Acquisition International launched the Worldwide Finance Awards five years ago and continues to recognize businesses that truly embody the spirit of the greater finance industry. The Acquisition International awards panel judges nominees based on a number of criteria including client dedication, client feedback and business performance.

Holly Morris, Acquisition International Awards Coordinator, believes that there is more to what makes an award-winning business than simply numbers. "These awards showcase the innovation, dedication to client service and sheer hard work of some of the world's greatest financial companies."

Jackie Anthony, CEO of AllCents Consulting, LLC, takes pride in the award and believes it truly represents the consultancy's dedication to its clients and practice. "This is a great moment and milestone for our company. When I founded AllCents in 2016, I wanted to make a real difference for my clients. We use a whole range of cloud technologies to automate back-end processes so we can focus on helping our clients gain real insights into revenue opportunities and cost-saving potentials. We love making a real difference and helping our clients grow. It has taken a lot of hard work and determination and we are honored to work with our amazing clients. We learn and grow together daily. This award recognizes the determination of the AllCents team to always aim to go above and beyond. I would also like to say a massive thank you to all my clients for letting us become an integral part of their company and also to my mentor, Ben Robinson, founder of Business Bookkeeper Launch (BBL), who never fails to continually challenge AllCents to never stop evolving and achieve more for our Clients."

About AllCents Consulting, LLC

AllCents is a Greater Los Angeles-based accounting consultancy that provides virtual accounting services to its clients. The consultancy was founded by Jackie Anthony to provide virtual accounting services to businesses committed for growth. AllCents's unique fixed-price fee structure and commitment to partner with clients for joint success sets them apart from the competition, with no surprise costs and real value add.

