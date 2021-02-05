AllCart, A New Grocery Savings App Launches To Help Consumers Save $400 A Month On Groceries

By Empowering Shoppers to Find the Best Prices and Order from Over 90,000 Grocers Nationwide, Pandemic-Challenged Consumers and Their Local Stores Both Win

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCart , today announced the launch of the AllCart app, a free app that helps shoppers find the best local deals. AllCart is available on iTunes, Google Play and directly on AllCart's website . In today's market, American consumers committed to the best deals and spending less time in-short due to the pandemic, do not have many choices as popular services like Instacart charge both shoppers and merchants exorbitant fees, sometimes as much as 100% of the price of the goods purchased. AllCart addresses all these challenges in a seamless way that benefits all parties.

The proprietary data and algorithms powering AllCart's 90,000 stores' sales flyer analysis, provides app users with a simple way to identify the best grocery deals. This has helped consumers to save as much as $400 a month. AllCart's powerful search filters through over 90 million products, 500K unique items, over 1 billion estimated prices and as many as 10 million products on sale at any given time. If users consent to sharing their location, AllCart is also able to show them all supermarkets nearby—price range averages of inventory and which grocers offer the most sales.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and unemployment in key sectors remains high, American shoppers have also had to contend with higher prices on many common food items including staples like meat, milk and eggs. As reported from the Bureau of Economic Analysis From February to June 2020, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11 percent, with beef and veal prices seeing the highest rise, spiking 20 percent. For pork the increase was about 8.5 percent. Consumers are paying more for other staples, too: During the same time period, egg prices shot up 10 percent, and cereals and fresh vegetables came in at 4 percent higher.

Online financial service marketplace LendingTree reported that Americans' average weekly grocery spending rose from $163 pre-pandemic to $190, an increase of 17percent. Thirty-one percent of the 1,052 consumers polled said they "almost always" overspend at the grocery store. Roughly 40percent of respondents reported visiting grocery stores less often than before the pandemic, yet 53percent said they go to multiple stores per shopping trip.

Launch and Funding

Founded in 2020, as the COVID-19 virus spread explosively around the world, millions of Americans lost or were furloughed from their jobs —and many began looking for ways to reduce their bills—AllCart doubled-down on its commitment to launch as soon as viable.

AllCart founder & CEO Stash Harrison, a serial entrepreneur, financed the company's launch to ensure a timely roll out and is now reviewing investments to grow and expand the brand this year.

"AllCart grew out of an organic need to support consumers in saving on their grocery budgets during an uncertain period. I was preparing to launch SpotHop, a bar and restaurant startup that allows users to find deals and real-time specials but Covid-related shutdowns interfered," said Harrison. "Instead of shuttering the company, I explored ways to repurpose the existing technology to help those suffering from the effects of pandemic and economic issues, and to retain the staff of 15. As AllCart grows, we will continue to add features to help users save and manage their grocery budgets."

