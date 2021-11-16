Allbirds Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com . A replay will be made available online and archived on the investor relations website following the conference call.

About Allbirds

Headquartered in San Francisco, Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on the planet. Allbirds' story began with superfine New Zealand merino wool and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam®). Allbirds serves customers across 35 countries through 35 stores and its eCommerce website.

