All Year Cooling Helping Out Military Veteran

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Year Cooling, an air conditioning installation and repair company based in South Florida, recently participated in a Military Makeover episode on Lifetime TV.

In the episode, the company installed a Goodman two-stage air conditioning unit for veteran Michelle Dingee. The opportunity to install the air conditioner was part of an entire home remodeling project. It was a significant upgrade over what she used to have—helping her stay more comfortable and save money every month on her energy bill.

All Year Cooling had a chance to talk to Dingee after filming. This was when she stated that the difference in performance was impossible to ignore. Before the upgrade, the homeowner had to turn her air conditioner down and use two additional cooling towers to feel comfortable while sleeping. The new air conditioner works so efficiently that she had to set it somewhere in the middle to prevent the home from getting too cold.

All Year Cooling owner Tommy Smith jumped on the opportunity to be part of the show when it made its trip to South Florida. Host Montel Williams met with everyone involved in the company's installation process, including the All Year Cooling owner Tommy Smith. It was a rare opportunity for many to have their taste of fame while helping out someone deserving.

The filming took place in the middle of the summer, putting the need for quality air conditioning at an all-time high. Dingee served as an Air Force veteran from Hollywood, Florida, winning a chance for her home to be renovated over numerous applicants. When it came time to pick local companies to be part of the show, All Year Cooling was at the top of the list for the showrunners at Military Makeover with Montel Williams.

Everyone involved with the show from All Year Cooling was proud to participate and thankful for the opportunity. Having the chance to make a difference and also see their hard work shown on television is a rare opportunity in many cases.

The episode is scheduled to air on Lifetime TV later this year. They've yet to make a formal announcement on the exact air date at this time.

Founded in 1973, Coral Springs, Florida-based air conditioning installation and repair company strives to satisfy customers every step of the way. One of the steps is All Year Cooling coupons. All Year Cooling owner Tommy Smith is in charge of a company that now serves six counties in South Florida. Visitors to the website can learn more about what they offer, use All Year Cooling coupon codes, and more in a few clicks.

