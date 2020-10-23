All Wondershare Software Now Compatible With IOS 14

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare announced today that all of it mobile products are compatible with iOS 14.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare announced today that all of it mobile products are compatible with iOS 14. As a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity, Wondershare is committed to providing its users with seamless solutions for iOS 14.

"Apple's latest iOS14 system is providing a smarter, safer, and more convenient way to protect your data," says Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "We are dedicated to providing the best software experience possible for our users and so we have made all of our apps compatible with the latest iPhone and iPad system."

This is an important change for the teams behind all of Wondershare's mobile products as well.

"With the iOS14 compatibility upgrade we've also been able to add new features," says Alex Lu, Product Director for Wondershare FilmoraGo. "Our users will experience faster video creation and get access to dozens of cool sticker packs and 20 new template sets. We've added all that, and we've still been able to reduce the app size by 26%."

Wondershare FilmoraGo - create stories with iOS14

Wondershare FilmoraGo is an easy-to-use video editing app with advanced features and tons of ways to be creative. Edit music videos, make movies, and share videos with friends. Users will save time and have a blast.

Wondershare Dr.Fone - the complete mobile solution for iOS14

Wondershare Dr.Fone provides a variety of solutions for iOS and Android devices such as data recovery, data transfer, WhatsApp transfer, phone cloning, system repair, unlocking, data erasing, and more.

Wondershare MobileTrans - ready to transfer between iOS14 and Android

Wondershare MobileTrans is a desktop software that lets users transfer WhatsApp data and other data between phones. It makes it easier to back up and res toredata using multiple devices.

Wondershare TunesGo - must have phone manager for iOS14

Wondershare TunesGo allows users to manage and back up contacts, photos, music and SMS messages in a safer and simpler way.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

