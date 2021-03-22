All Things Good: The Feel-Good Media Company Creating Positive Social Impact

The News Platform That Only Displays the Good in Humanity; and The Only Thing Infectious Is a Smile

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past year, society has been bombarded with bad news. From COVID-19 to social injustice, to political warfare, and everything in between; the negativity is palpable. One brand, however, is on a purpose-driven mission to restore faith in humanity, showcase the resilience of the human soul, and bring forth laughter and smiles to people all around the world. Introducing All Things Good: the feel-good media company creating a positive social impact of smiles and laughter by showcasing humanity's finest moments amidst the chaos of mainstream news.

The power of a smile is endless. When citizens of the world come home for the day, a simple smile can be infectious enough to radiate enough positivity to spread to others. Knowing this first hand, Tom McGowan created the All Things Good company to create a platform unlike any other; completely dedicated to spreading joy and happiness. The All Things Good team works tirelessly to find feel-good stories in obscure subreddits and other online forums and helps amplify the message and get it into your feed to deliver a feel-good moment.

"I started All Things Good because I thought there was a hole in the media industry. There wasn't enough good news being circulated and I felt like it would eventually come back to haunt humanity if the only thing we process on a daily basis is negativity. There needed to be a media company that focuses on showing the good side of humanity."

- Tom McGowan, Founder & CEO

Dedicated to creating lasting change, All Things Good goes beyond simply documenting good news, they're creating it. In 2021, All Things Good will partner with nonprofits and other organizations to create various video series and documentaries showing the good they are doing in society. Non-profits range from helping feed the homeless to children battling cancer, and everything in between. These organizations work relentlessly to make the work a better place, yet rarely get the mainstream recognition for their impact; All Things Good seeks to champion these causes as a partner to facilitate change.

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to putting smiles on faces around the world; the All Things Good purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about All Things Good, or to follow along for a daily dose of positivity, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/AllThingsGoodCo/

About All Things Good

All Things Good is the feel-good media company dedicated to showing the positive, upbeat story that mainstream news fails to display. Founded in 2018 by Tom McGowan, All Things Good seeks one simple goal: happiness. Knowing the underestimated power behind a smile, All Things Good is partnering with non-profits of all shapes and sizes to create a continuous news stream of video series and documentaries to champion purpose-driven causes and the lasting impact they provide on a global scale.

