All-terrain Vehicle Market By Type & Application, Drive, Engine, Fuel, Wheel Number, Seating Capacity, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type & Application (Sport, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military & Defense), Drive (2WD, 4WD, AWD), Engine (&lessThan;400, 400-800, >800cc), Fuel (Gasoline, Electric), Wheel Number, Seating Capacity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The all-terrain vehicle market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. The rising demand for ATVs in recreational activities, mainly worldwide championships, will boost the future growth of the all-terrain vehicle market.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a low impact on the North America and Asia Oceania all-terrain vehicle market. European countries and the RoW region were significantly impacted by COVID-19 and underwent lockdowns, therefore, powersports and recreational activities were stopped. Also, a majority of the ATV manufacturing companies in Europe reported steep decrease in revenues. However, with the resumption of a few power sports and entertainment activities in the coming months, the market is expected to grow in future. More than four wheels ATVs to be the fastest growing segment in All-terrain vehicle, by number of wheels More than four wheeled ATVs is projected to be the fastest growing market in the all-terrain vehicle market by 2025. OEMs are planning to be more customer-centric in terms of its manufacturing processes. The growing number of ATV buyers are looking for more than 4-wheel ATVs, especially in military and agricultural applications. Thus, OEMs, component manufacturers, and material providers are jointly working to develop more than 4 wheeled ATVs with better design, performance, and efficiency. Hence, more than four wheeled ATVs is projected to be the fastest growing all-terrain vehicle market. Utility ATV is the largest segment in All-terrain vehicle market, by type Utility ATVs are estimated to hold the largest share of the all-terrain vehicle market, by type. Utility ATVs are multipurpose and can be used in different applications such as military, agriculture, construction, forestry, etc. Thus, these vehicles offer lucrative opportunities for all-terrain vehicle manufacturers. In addition, the increasing demand for ATVs in agriculture and military & defense applications in Asia Pacific and North America would further drive the utility all-terrain vehicle market. North America is estimated to be the largest market for all-terrain vehicles The North American all-terrain vehicle industry is one of the most advanced industries in the world. Market growth in the North American region is driven by the dominating ATV market in the US and Canada. In recent years, the region has seen the highest ATV manufacturing growth. The US and Canada together accounted for around 96.2% of the total all-terrain vehicle production in the region in 2019. The Canadian all-terrain vehicle industry is a major contributor to the country's economy and provides employment for over half a million people. The country has signed a free trade agreement with its neighbors to strengthen the automotive industry. Technological developments in the US have also impacted the Canadian market and boosted the demand for all-terrain vehicles in the country. Polaris Industries (US), Textron (US), and BRP ( Canada) are the leading ATV players in the region. According to analysis, the US will continue to drive the growth of the all-terrain vehicle market. This trend of the all-terrain vehicle market in North America is expected to remain the same in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Future Opportunities for ATV Industry Are in Utility ATV Segment4.2 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Region4.3 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Type4.4 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Application4.5 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Drive Type4.6 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type4.7 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Engine Capacity4.8 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Number of Wheels4.9 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Seating Capacity 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Off-Road Recreational Activities Would Drive the Demand of Atvs5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Atvs in Agriculture and Military & Defense5.2.1.3 Increasing Purchasing Power and Spending Capacity of Individuals5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Accident Rates May Hamper the ATV Sales5.2.2.2 Restriction on ATV Usage in Wildlife Zone May Hamper the ATV Demand5.2.3 Opportunity5.2.3.1 Increase Use of Technology in ATV to Drive the Demand5.2.3.2 Positive Outlook Toward Electric Atvs5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Trade Barriers Between Different Regions5.2.4.2 High Cost of Atvs5.2.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Demand for Atvs5.3 Side-By-Side Vehicles5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the ATV Industry5.5 All-Terrain Vehicle Market Scenario5.5.1 Most Likely/Realistic Scenario5.5.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.5.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Patent Analysis5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.9 Regulatory Landscape 6 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Drive Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Research Methodology6.1.2 Industry Insights6.2 2Wd6.2.1 North America is the Largest 2Wd ATV Market6.3 4Wd6.3.1 Europe is the Largest 4Wd ATV Market6.4 AWD6.4.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Growing AWd ATV Market 7 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Research Methodology7.1.2 Assumption7.1.3 Industry Insights: by Fuel Type & Region7.2 Electric ATV7.2.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Electric ATV Market7.3 Gasoline ATV7.3.1 North America is the Largest Gasoline ATV Market 8 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Research Methodology8.1.2 Industry Insights8.2 Sports8.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for Sports Atv8.3 Entertainment8.3.1 Asia Oceania is One of the Fastest Growing Market for Entertainment Atv8.4 Agriculture8.4.1 North America is the Largest Market for Agriculture Atv8.5 Military & Defense8.5.1 Europe is One of the Fastest Growing Market for Military and Defence Atv8.6 Hunting & Forestry8.6.1 North America is the Largest Market for Other Applications of Atv 9 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Engine Capacity9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Research Methodology9.1.2 Industry Insights9.2 &lessThan;400 Cc9.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for &lessThan; 400 Cc9.3 400 to 800 Cc9.3.1 Europe is One of the Fastest Growing Market for 400 to 800 Cc9.4 > 800 Cc9.4.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for > 800 Cc 10 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Seating Capacity10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Research Methodology10.1.2 by Seating Capacity, by Region: Industry Insights10.2 One-Seat Atv10.2.1 North America is Largest One-Seater ATV Market10.3 Two-Seat Atv10.3.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Two-Seater ATV Market 11 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Type11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Research Methodology11.1.2 Assumption11.1.3 Industry Insights: by Type & Region11.2 Utility Atv11.2.1 Europe is the Fastest Growing Market for Utility Atv11.3 Sport Atv11.3.1 Asia Oceania is the Fastest Market for Sport Atv 12 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Number of Wheels12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Research Methodology12.1.2 Assumption12.1.3 Industry Insights12.2 Four-Wheel12.2.1 Europe is One of the Fastest Growing Four-Wheeled ATV Market12.3 >Four-Wheel12.3.1 North America is the Largest More Than Four-Wheel ATV Market 13 All-Terrain Vehicle Market, by Region13.1 Introduction13.2 Asia Oceania13.3 North America13.4 Europe13.5 Rest of the World (Row) 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Market Evaluation Framework14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping14.3.1 Definitions14.3.1.1 Star14.3.1.2 Emerging Leaders14.3.1.3 Pervasive Players14.3.1.4 Participants14.3.2 Competitive Leadership Matrix14.3.3 Strength of Product Portfolio14.3.4 Business Strategy Excellence14.4 Market Share Analysis - Key ATV Manufacturers14.5 Competitive Scenario14.5.1 New Product Developments 15 Company Profiles15.1 Polaris15.2 Textron15.3 Honda15.4 Kawasaki15.5 Suzuki15.6 Yamaha15.7 KTM15.8 BRP15.9 CFmoto15.10 Linhai15.11 Additional Companies15.11.1 North America15.11.1.1 Hisun15.11.1.2 Bennche15.11.1.3 John Deere15.11.2 Europe15.11.2.1 Velomotors15.11.2.2 Ecocharger15.11.2.3 Baltmotors15.11.3 Asia Oceania15.11.3.1 Cectek15.11.3.2 Nebula Automotive15.11.3.3 Taiwan Golden Bee15.11.3.4 Kymco 16 Appendix16.1 Insights of Industry Experts16.2 Discussion Guide16.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal16.4 Available Customizations16.4.1 Side by Side Vehicle Market, by Application16.4.1.1 Sports16.4.1.2 Entertainment16.4.1.3 Agriculture16.4.1.4 Military & Defense16.4.1.5 Others (Hunting & Forestry)16.4.2 Side by Side Vehicle Market, by Fuel Type16.4.2.1 Gasoline16.4.2.2 Diesel16.4.2.3 Electric16.4.3 Side by Side Vehicle Market, by Region16.4.3.1 Asia Oceania16.4.3.2 Europe16.4.3.3 North America16.4.3.4 RoW16.4.4 Detailed Analysis and Profiling of Additional Market Players (Up to 3)16.5 Related Reports16.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgv4c1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-terrain-vehicle-market-by-type--application-drive-engine-fuel-wheel-number-seating-capacity-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-301216519.html

SOURCE Research and Markets