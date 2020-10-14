All Nippon Airways Signs 5-year De Havilland Component Solutions Agreement

Agreement will support management of airline's component MRO activities and provide access to De Havilland Canada's Spares Exchange Services for ANA's fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft Images relating to this release are available at https://dehavilland.

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that it has signed a five-year De Havilland Component Solutions ("DCS") agreement with All Nippon Airways ("ANA") to support the operation of ANA's fleet of 24 Dash 8-400 aircraft. Under the agreement, De Havilland Canada will manage component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the fleet of aircraft. The DCS program will also provide access to a strategically located exchange pool, and an on-site inventory based at the airline's hub in Tokyo, Japan.

"We welcome the support that De Havilland Canada will be providing through the DCS program and we look forward to continuing our long-term relationship to enhance our Dash 8-400 aircraft operations," said Kenshi Hamada, Vice President & General Manager, Materials Management, ANA. "We anticipate that the program will help us manage the life cycle costs of our fleet and enhance the in-service performance of our Dash 8-400 aircraft to the benefit of our passengers."

"We are delighted to welcome All Nippon Airways, a long-time operator of Dash 8 Series aircraft to the De Havilland Component Solutions program," said Amod Kelkar, Vice President, Customer Services and Support, De Havilland Canada. "Our Component Solutions program is highly adaptable to meet our customers' varied business models and we are confident that ANA, who have received our Airline Reliability Awards on 12 occasions since the Awards were introduced in 2007, will be able to further enhance their operations and benefit from the cost predictability and superior parts availability that the DCS program provides.

"Our customers continue to report that the cost-per-flight-hour contracts and reduced, up-front capital expenses available under the DCS program, along with the support of our technical teams, expertise in warranty administration, planning and supplier management are all helping their operations and allowing them to focus on other key business activities," added Mr. Kelkar.

About the De Havilland Component Solutions (DCS) Program

The DCS program ensures cost-effective repair solutions and global accessibility to over a thousand different aircraft components positioned at strategically located distribution centers. The program can be tailored to accommodate each customer's requirements and environment including the availability of on-site component leases at customers' preferred bases and is designed to meet the growing demand for customized repair solutions. More than 120 Dash 8 Series aircraft are enrolled in the program.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland, De Havilland Component Solutions, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

