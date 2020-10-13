All-New StayAPT Suites Hotel Brand Launches In U.S.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New hotel brand stayAPT Suites is providing U.S. travelers with an unmatched hotel experience as the venture launches nationwide this fall beginning with their first location, which opened October 1 in Goldsboro, N.C. Guiding the stayAPT Suites experience is a design philosophy that abandons the traditional one-room hotel layout in favor of a residential-feeling suite with intentional spaces.

Travelers visiting the Eastern region of the country will be among the first to utilize the game-changing layout marked by a dedicated living room, full kitchen, and separate bedroom. stayAPT Suites opens several new locations this fall and winter, including in Alexandria-Fort Belvoir, Va., Chattanooga, TN, Greer, S.C., Greenville, S.C., and Houston, TX. These locations are the first of 18+ hotels on track to open in the coming months from the hotel chain, which is headquartered in Matthews, N.C.

With hotel-lodging veteran Gary A. DeLapp at the helm, stayAPT Suites is poised for both a successful launch and long-term presence in the industry segment. President and CEO DeLapp is known for his notable contributions within the hotel industry, especially in the extended stay segment, with previous executive leadership roles served at Woodspring Suites, Extended Stay America, and Invitation Homes.

"For too long, it's been status-quo for long-term lodging guests to sleep right next to a kitchenette," said DeLapp. "Guests have always expected more, even if they felt they had to settle. Thanks to our unique room layout, stayAPT Suites is here to meet those expectations with space and in-room amenities that actually make life more comfortable away from home. I'm proud and excited to carry this vision nationwide, as we focus our efforts on enhancing the hotel-stay experience for travelers across the country."

stayAPT Suites has plans to complete 100 corporate-owned and 200+ franchised locations throughout the country within the next 5 years. The brand will offer 2 and 3 story construction models ranging from 59 to 89 units. The development has no restricted territories and is designed to fit well in large, medium, or tertiary markets.

The new hotel offering is an attractive option for both guests and franchise owners with its midscale, never-before-seen designs, and efficient labor model, which calls for an average of 2.5 to 5 employees and provides very appealing cash-on-cash yields. The flexible prototype sizes and efficient land usage are ideal for sites ranging from 1.8 to 2.1 acres in size.

The first-of-its-kind concept offers widespread appeal to U.S. hotel travelers with its modern amenities and signature floor plan. Generously sized at an average of 500+ square feet, each suite is designed with an open-concept living room that includes a sleeper sofa, lounge chair, and wall-mounted 55-inch television.

The kitchen features a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator; and between the kitchen and living room, guests can utilize the center island as a place to eat, finish working, FaceTime with family, or read the morning news.

The private, separate bedroom, located down the hall from the living area, offers either a king or two queen-sized beds, a walk-in closet, desk, and a second large television.

Reservations for stayAPT Suites' Goldsboro and Alexandria-Fort Belvoir locations are now available. The next planned location openings will expand stayAPT Suites hotels further across the country, with additional hotels currently under development in Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. To learn more about the stayAPT Suites brand, one-of-a-kind design concept, and additional locations currently underway, visit www.stayAPT.com .

About stayAPT SuitesstayAPT Suites entered the long-term lodging market with an announcement of its new hotel concept in January 2020. The new hotel brand, which has plans to open 18+ newly constructed hotels in the coming months, offers guests an experience not yet seen in its category. The room layout for each 500+ square-foot suite was intentionally designed to feel residential, with a dedicated living room, a full kitchen, and a separate bedroom. With a strong corporate financial backing and an experienced executive team in place, the Matthews, North Carolina-based chain is committed to building a portfolio of 100 corporate-owned hotels, in addition to franchising. Learn more at www.stayAPT.com .

