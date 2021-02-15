All-New 2022 Kia Carnival Multi-Purpose Vehicle Will Transcend The Mainstream On February 23

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Carnival MPV pushes the boundaries of design and innovation to become a multifaceted and unexpected companion. This three-row, seven- or eight-passenger adventurer takes on a bold and boxy appearance that follows the same visual language that defined the brand's recent lineup of rugged utility vehicles, such as Telluride, Sorento, and Seltos. Highlights include best-in-class cargo volume, a class-leading 290-horsepower V6, and a wide array of ADAS features with segment-exclusive Blind-Spot View Monitor. The Carnival will be the first vehicle in the U.S. to proudly wear the new Kia badge and promote our new global brand identity.

Please join us HERE for the virtual reveal of the 2022 Carnival MPV at 11:00AM PST on Tuesday, February 23.

