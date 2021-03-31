All-Natural Tolago Hard Seltzer Launches In New Jersey With Best-in-Class Distribution Network

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolago, the All-Natural Hard Seltzer, is now available in New Jersey. Continuing its California momentum, Tolago chose the Garden State as its next major market in response to consumer demand.

Tolago is comprised of 34 like-minded artists, musicians, athletes, and entrepreneurs dedicated to creating a culture in which quality comes first, community inspires innovation, and profit doesn't compromise the planet. It is made using ethically sourced fresh fruit juices and purées, as well as fair-trade certified 100% organic agave nectar from Mexico. Tolago is gluten-free, 5% ABV, and has a fresh, chemical-free taste; initial flavors are Ginger Pear, Guava Mango, Cherry Rose, and Agave Lime.

Tolago founder and CEO Nick Greeninger says, "Many of our brand ambassadors hail from the East Coast, and we received so many requests for Tolago via our socials and website that it was only natural to make Tolago available in this key market. We are honored that Kohler Distributing Company, Kramer Beverage, and Shore Point Distributing company all represent Tolago, and look forward to working closely with them."

Just as in its home state of California, in New Jersey, Tolago is represented by arguably the most robust distribution network. Frank Politano, President of Kohler Distributing Company - the Hawthorne-based company which also handles Miller-Coors, Constellation, and Heineken USA, as well as Mike's Hard Lemonade, Angry Orchard, White Claw, and Truly - says, "We are proud to represent Tolago; in a very crowded and blurred category, it offers a unique taste profile, esthetic, and ethos. Regarding the latter, Tolago's commitment to 1% for the Planet is particularly important to us. At Kohler, we cover all of our electric needs through solar panels; every vehicle we run - from forklifts to delivery trucks - uses green technology, and more than 90% of all materials that come into our buildings are recycled."

In South Jersey, Tolago will be distributed by Kramer Beverage, which similarly handles the portfolios of Miller-Coors, Constellation, Heineken USA, Mike's Hard Lemonade, and Truly. Statewide, Tolago will be in the portfolio of Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., one of the most prominent craft beer distributors in the state, which counts the Boston Beer Co. and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. among its clients. Shore Point harvests enough solar energy to offset more than 1.8 million pounds of CO2 emissions annually and supports the 501(c)3 Clean Action Ocean.

