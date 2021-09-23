All IPhone 13 Promotions And Delivery Dates From Major Carriers And Retailers Updated Daily At Navi, The Independent Wireless Services Marketplace.

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi ( www.yournavi.com), an independent and unbiased wireless services marketplace has released its compilation of current iPhone13 promotions and delivery dates across major carriers. The summary of the best iPhone13 promotions and respective delivery dates is curated and updated daily on Navi's site ( www.yournavi.com/iphone-13-pro-max-deals/). Additionally, consumers can easily find the best iPhone13 deals based on their specific trade-in phone using Navi's Phone Navigator service.

"As we near the anticipated release of the iPhone13, promotional activity across carriers and OEMs has really ramped up and inventory levels will continue to fluctuate." said Steve Brodeur, Navi's founder and CEO. "Our mission is to remove the guesswork in phone and plan purchasing not just for consumers but also for industry observers and the media. We invite everyone to see the best iPhone 13 promotions all in one place at www.yournavi.com and find personalized deal recommendations using our service called Phone Navigator."

Navi's Phone Navigator launched in beta last month and has seen steady adoption since. Using big data analytics, Phone Navigator analyzes over 3 million possible price outcomes daily to give consumers access to the best prices available on phones that meet their unique needs. Phone Navigator also allows consumers to track prices for specific phone models and opt-in to be automatically notified when relevant deals change.

About Navi
Navi is an independent and unbiased US wireless services marketplace. Founded by industry veterans, Navi offers consumers the most comprehensive, easy-to-use, and rewarding wireless experience. Its flagship products include Phone Navigator, which helps consumers find the right phone at the best price, and Plan Navigator, which matches consumers with the best plan for their needs.

