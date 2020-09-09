All-In-One Local Marketing Platform Surefire Local Raises $3 Million From TIMIA Capital Corporation

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), a seven-consecutive year Inc. 5000 company that brings the online marketing power typically yielded by large dot-coms into the hands of local, small businesses, today announced that the company has raised $3 million from TIMIA Capital Corporation.

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to high growth technology companies. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast-growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment.

"With our best-of-breed marketing platform, scalable infrastructure, and awesome team, we are ready to accelerate growth," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO at Surefire Local. "We take pride in providing our customers with industry-leading software, and now it's time to reach even more entrepreneurs seeking help with their online marketing.

The team at Surefire Local has been busy this year, rolling out powerful new features to the Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, the industry's most complete marketing solution. The company noted record levels of engagement as its customers continue to use and rely heavily on their software to overcome unprecedented challenges this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the scalable infrastructure in place, Surefire Local plans to utilize the capital infusion to accelerate its marketing and sales growth. Phase One of the company's growth strategy began with the appointment of Mike Pierce as Chief Revenue Officer, an announcement the company made last week. Mike's immediate focus will be on hiring sales executives and management as the company establishes a new office in Austin, Texas. Phase Two will be to expand the company's vision globally and help entrepreneurs across the world save more time, maximize ROI, and grow profitably by utilizing Surefire Local and it's all-in-one local marketing platform.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-in-one-local-marketing-platform-surefire-local-raises-3-million-from-timia-capital-corporation-301124807.html

SOURCE Surefire Local