All Eyes On Pi For Pro Football's Biggest Game As DIGIORNO® Again Offers Fans A Chance To Win Free Pizza

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to memorable championships, everyone loves rooting for a repeat or dynasty. For the second straight year, DIGIORNO® Pizza is adding a tasty twist to this year's Big Game. Known for bringing fresh-baked deliciousness to any at-home watch party, America's best-selling frozen pizza brand is making your game watch a can't-miss event - with all eyes on the scoreboard.

No matter which team wins, DIGIORNO is raising the stakes again for the Big Game, giving you the chance for gameday glory. If the score is 3-14 (or 14-3) at any point during the Big Game on Feb. 7, football and pizza fans can win a free DIGIORNO pizza pi.

The Game PlanLast year, the Big Game didn't see a pi-worthy score and fans missed out on the savory taste of free pizza. Now DIGIORNO is planning to go back-to-back for pi. If the score hits 3-14, DIGIORNO will tweet a link where fans can enter for a chance to win a free DIGIORNO pizza, awarded on a first-come first-serve basis, while supplies last. Prize redemption available at all participating retailers where DIGIORNO is sold.

"We were overwhelmed by the positive response to the DIGIORNO Pi Score Promotion during last year's Big Game - an obvious fan favorite," said Adam Graves, President, Pizza and Snacking at Nestlé. "It was a no-brainer to bring it back for year two and give fans another fun rooting interest in the game."

The opportunity to win won't last long - fans should act fast or they might miss out on their chance for free pizza.

Pizza + Football = A Winning ComboThis year's game may look and feel different, but one thing holds true - pizza and football is the ultimate championship team. In fact, more pizza is consumed during the week of the Big Game than any other on the calendar. i,ii

"Our goal is to enhance at-home pizza occasions with a fresh-baked taste that only DIGIORNO can provide, and promotions like Pi Score is an opportunity to strengthen the consumer experience in a unique and ownable way," said Graves.

For at-home watch parties, DIGIORNO is a sure bet, ensuring a game day free from delayed arrivals, mixed up orders or other delivery fumbles. What's more, new DIGIORNO Croissant Crust Pizza, with buttery layers of flaky croissant and fresh from the oven taste is poised to become the next great MVP. Crafted with signature sauce and loaded with real mozzarella cheese, DIGIORNO Croissant Crust is a one-of-a-kind experience for the Big Game.

Ready to tune in? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now. For more information, visit DiGiorno.com and be sure to follow @DiGiorno on Twitter during the Big Game for a chance to get free (pizza) pi.

Nestlé USA Named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" in Fortune magazine for 22 consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company. For product news and information, visit Nestleusa.com or Facebook.com/NestleUSA.

Promotion Terms and Redemption NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. If at any point during the professional football game on Feb. 7 the score is 3-14, DIGIORNO will giveaway up to 1,500 DIGIORNO CROISSANT CRUST Pizzas on a first-come first-serve basis, while supplies last. Limit one redemption per customer. While supplies last and at participating retailers.

