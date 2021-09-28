SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From electric cars to induction cooktops, consumers are discovering how all-electric technology can provide a superior experience while improving sustainability. Going all-electric is easier than ever with options from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, and there's no better way to improve a home's comfort and efficiency.

Home upgrades like all-electric, mini-split heat pump systems from Mitsubishi Electric can make a lasting difference.

Many builders and contractors are looking to electricity for the next generation of homes and renovation projects. With companies like Tesla backing the development of energy-efficient neighborhoods and legislation passing to " electrify everything ," homeowners are left to wonder — what's in it for me?

The All-electric DifferenceHomes featuring today's all-electric systems have moved beyond the technologies of yesteryear. For example, while many are familiar with electric baseboard heat, modern mini-split heat pump systems provide effective heating and cooling while using a fraction of the energy.

Updating the HVAC system is a significant step in transitioning a home's power source. Why? Heating and cooling can account for 42 percent of your utility expenses.

By updating your HVAC system to an efficient, all-electric option, here's what you can expect:

Personalized ComfortGoing all-electric shouldn't make you anxious. Transition comes with significant advantages, including convenience and comfort. Mini-split heat pump systems make zoning simple. A ducted or ductless indoor unit can be placed in an area of your home, like a basement, bedroom, kitchen and so on. The outdoor unit's INVERTER-driven compressor ramps up and down so the system uses minimal capacity and energy to maintain the set points of active zones. In comparison, conventional HVAC systems go to full capacity when activated, then cycle on and off. This operation creates uncomfortable temperature swings and wastes electricity. Switching to a mini-split heat pump keeps energy consumption to a minimum as the system prioritizes the zones or rooms you actually use. Say goodbye to troublesome "hot and cold" spots within your home!

Electric = EfficientAt this point, you may be asking yourself, does electric always equal efficient? The easiest way to answer this is to review a system's coefficient of performance (COP), a term your contractor might use when describing heating and cooling systems.

A heat pump can provide more energy for heating than the unit consumes in electricity. COP describes the amount of heat your system can provide compared to the amount of energy used at a given temperature. A COP of 1 would mean your system offers as much heat as it consumes. Modern heat pumps can offer COPs greater than 3 at 5° F, meaning they deliver three times as much heat relative to the energy used. The higher the COP, the better.

For added context, even advanced fuel-burning furnaces can't compete with Mitsubishi Electric heat pump performance. The most efficient furnaces are about 90 percent efficient. For every unit of energy going into operating the system, the furnace can deliver only 90 percent as heat. High-efficiency heat pump systems can be 300 percent more efficient than these furnaces.

WellnessCost savings, improved comfort and energy savings are important, but your family's wellness matters most. Many homes constructed in the last few decades were rapidly built sacrificing quality. As millennials are currently the largest segment of the homebuying market, their need for wellness and sustainability is creating new opportunities for builders to build better homes. High indoor air quality is a major factor for today's healthy homes. Installing new or replacing current heating and cooling systems with high-performance mini-split heat pumps, including built-in air filters, can provide peace of mind knowing fossil fuel combustion is out of your home. Electric systems can contribute toward lowered carbon emissions, making for a better indoor environment and a better planet.

As the country transitions away from fossil fuels, system upgrades can make a lasting difference. To learn more about our all-electric, mini-split heat pump system options, visit MitsubishiComfort.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLCFormed in May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) is the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions ® and leading supplier of Ductless and Ducted Mini-split and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heat-pump and air-conditioning systems in the United States and Latin America.

A joint venture between Trane Technologies plc and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., the company provides innovative products, systems and solutions capable of heating and cooling a broad range of applications, from a home to a large commercial building with superior efficiency, comfort and control.

The family of brands supported by METUS includes: Mitsubishi Electric, Trane ® /Mitsubishi Electric, and American Standard ® /Mitsubishi Electric. More information is available at www.metahvac.com.

