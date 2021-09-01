All Corboy & Demetrio Partners Named To The Best Lawyers In America, 2022 Edition

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio proudly announces that all of its partners, as well as two former partners who are now "of Counsel" to the firm, were selected to the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America © .

"The fact that every single partner at our firm was selected for this honor reflects the dedication and relentless drive of each of them, as well as their resulting success. I am extremely proud," said Thomas Demetrio, Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder who was selected for the 35 th consecutive year.

Our honorees and the areas of practice they were selected for include:

Thomas A. Demetrio , Co-founder: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs (since 1987)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs (since 1987) Philip Harnett Corboy, Jr. , Partner: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2006)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2006) Michael A. Demetrio , Partner : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2008)

: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2008) William T. Gibbs , Partner : Mass Tort/Class Action - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury - Plaintiffs

: Mass Tort/Class Action - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury - Plaintiffs Daniel S. Kirschner , Partner : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2019)

: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2019) Michelle M. Kohut , Partner : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation - Claimants (since 2020)

: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation - Claimants (since 2020) Kenneth T. Lumb , Managing Partner : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs (since 2019)

: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs (since 2019) Francis Patrick Murphy Partner : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2020)

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (since 2020) Edward G. Willer , Partner : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs David R. Barry, Jr. , Of Counsel : Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs (since 2012)

: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs (since 2012) Susan J. Schwartz , Of Counsel: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs (since 2021)

In addition, Corboy & Demetrio Attorney Andrew P. Stevens was selected to the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watc h in the area of Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs for the second year in a row.

According to Best Lawyers ®, since it was first published in 1983, it has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on exhaustive peer-review evaluations. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

About Corboy & Demetrio Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Our Chicago personal injury lawyers are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community. Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of $1 million. To contact Thomas Demetrio or another attorney at Corboy & Demetrio, call 312-346-3191 or email us at info@corboydemetrio.com. We are available 24/7.

Media Contact: Helen Lucaitis,Esq., Communications Director, Corboy & Demetrio, 312-550-2077 or HHL@corboydemetrio.com

