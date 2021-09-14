All American Pet Company Appoints New Executive & Announces New Business Direction

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Pet Company, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPT) ("AAPT" or the "Company") a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions wishes to provide the following shareholder updates:

Appointment of David Chong as Chief Financial Officer & Director,

New Business Direction & Strategy,

OTC Markets Filings Status

First, the Company wishes to welcome its new Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Chong. Mr. Chong has over 30 years working experience in medium and large private and publicly listed manufacturing companies. Familiar with navigating China, US, Europe, Singapore and other capital markets, his expertise includes international financial management, operations, auditing, funding, business development, internal control maintenance, corporate governance, and investor relations.

The appointment of Mr. Chong will bring financial, management and business development expertise as well as provide a large network of market resources and investors to AAPT.

"David is a seasoned and proven leader. His decades of expertise in early-stage growth companies and emerging industries will undoubtedly be a catalyst to the Company's success." stated, Kareem Mansour CEO and Current Director for the company.

Second, with the appointment of Mr. Chong the Company is pursuing a new business direction and strategy to create shareholder value. To that end, the Company is currently in the process of completing its due diligence process on a merger candidate.

"I am honored to be part of the AAPT journey and look forward to helping shape the future of this Company into a success story for shareholders." commented David Chong, newly appointed CFO.

Additionally, the Company has uploaded all the required disclosure and financial statements as well as the Issuer Attorney letter, and is currently pending processing by OTC Markets to become PINK Current. The Company has received Yield sign as a result of uploading all required documents and is currently compliant with rule 15C2-11. The Company expects to be PINK Current as soon as OTC Markets processes its disclosure documents.

About All American Pet Company, Inc.

About All American Pet Company, Inc. a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions. All American Pet Company, Inc. is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "AAPT".

