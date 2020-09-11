All 50 States Are REAL ID Compliant And TSA Uses Credential (CAT) Scanners At Major US Airports

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping IDentities Safe, a Washington D.C. based non-profit, congratulates the fifty states for improving their driver's license issuance processes and internal security measures to meet the stringent 41 requirements of the federal REAL ID rule. Oklahoma is the last state to become compliant in the last year because of an airport enforcement deadline of October 1, 2020, now extended to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Homeland Security, and especially the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is also congratulated on a masterful success in deploying sophisticated Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) scanners in all major U.S. airports that can validate REAL ID compliant IDs and passports.

Brian Zimmer, President of Keeping IDentities Safe said: "Nineteen years after the terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon, the nationwide adoption of REAL ID security standards combined with TSA's readiness to enforce a deadline is a high benchmark for state and federal coordination. TSA's aggressive and effective deployment of CAT scanners, including the newest self-service stations, are accelerating the passenger inspection lines at airports. The new scanners are also catching would-be airplane passengers who present false IDs, and referring them to local police for fraud."

Mr. Zimmer also noted: "As of today, state and nearly all territories are finally on the same security framework baseline. However, roughly a dozen states still are way behind the level of public participation, due to their late date of compliance. Only 38% of eligible residents possess a REAL ID, and the final deadline is next October. Despite the leadership and expert guidance provided by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, a few states do no more than the minimum required effort to persuade residents to obtain REAL IDs. These states are letting their residents down, which will impact travel and commerce when next year's airport deadline is enforced. The United States is a republic, and the states' governors hold most law enforcement authorities. Consequently, every state's governor needs to accept personal accountability to prevent future terrorist attacks from being assisted by identity fraud or manipulation at the state level."

After October 1, 2021 people presenting driver's licenses or state issued IDs marked as non-compliant with REAL ID issuance requirements will need to present alternative proofs of identity, such as passports or Enhanced Drivers' Licenses when boarding commercial airline flights, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Keeping IDentities safe (KIDS), DBA Coalition for a Secure Driver's License (CSDL) is a 501 (c) (3) non-partisan, not for profit, crime prevention, educational charity, supported by donor contributions from across the United States. Our slogan, "Working to protect the identity of every American" embodies our commitment to higher standards for both government and private entities that issue identity credentials.

