Alkami Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Alkami. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Alkami, are expected to be approximately $180 million. Alkami's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 14, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ALKT." The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Alkami has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays will act as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup and William Blair will also be book-running managers, and JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company will act as co-managers.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on April 13, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities poised for growth. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking platform of choice for 151 financial institutions, representing nearly 9.7 million of its clients' consumers and businesses. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

