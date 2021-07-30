Alkaline88's new 2-Liter Shaq Paq (6-pack) is the company's first marketing collaboration with Shaquille O'Neal. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that Tom Hutchison has joined the Company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Tom will be leading the Company in developing and implementing marketing strategies, including exciting new marketing campaigns and product collaborations with Shaquille O'Neal. Alkaline88 ® is pleased to welcome Tom to the leadership team.

"The management team and our Board are delighted to find such a strong leader like Tom Hutchison to join our team," stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Tom will be leading our company's first-ever comprehensive, omnichannel marketing campaign with the legendary Shaquille O'Neal. Combining Tom's experience with Shaq's unparalleled marketing prestige and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88 ® into a household brand.

"Right now is an exciting time in our company's growth trajectory and handing the marketing reins over to someone as talented as Tom is very reassuring. He is joining Alkaline88 ® at a perfect time to create and leverage advertising assets with Shaquille, and to guide our first product collaborations with Shaq to market. Tom will do a fantastic job marketing these products, including the new 'Shaq Paq', a 2-liter six-pack, with our clients and consumers across the country."

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Alkaline88 ® team," stated Mr. Hutchison. "As a marketer, it's a dream to be able to work for a company with a true purpose and products that have such positive impacts on people's lives. Having a renowned talent and businessman like Shaq onboard with us will accelerate and deepen that impact. The team and board have built a fantastic foundation, and I'm blessed to be a part of the continued success and evolution of the company."

About Tom Hutchison:

Tom Hutchison is a highly experienced marketing executive with a rare combination of deep experience in both the art and the science of marketing, which he complements with expertise in technology, data, and analytical skills. A veteran of the retail and CPG industries, he most recently served as the Vice President of Marketing and Customer Engagement at Sprouts Farmers Market, a Fortune 500 rapidly growing grocery retailer. Prior to that, within the grocery retail industry, he served in roles that delivered high-performing long-term and immediate growth strategies for mid-size ($3B) retail and wholesale. Before the grocery industry, Tom led global shopper and retail customer insights and analytics for Brown-Forman, the adult beverage company that owns Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, and other brands.

Tom's passion is in continual evolution and growth towards excellence, and his career focus is on developing customer and marketing strategy, combining the art of creativity with the science of advancing data availability, systems, and neuroscience towards truly superior results.

Supporting his business and technical acumen, Tom has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Purdue University, an MBA from the same, and post-graduate in Nuclear Engineering with the US Department of Energy and US Department of Defense. He served as an active-duty Officer in the US Navy from 2000 to 2005 and a reservist until 2017.

