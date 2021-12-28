Alkaline88® Will Be Available In Over 370 Maverik— Adventure's First Stop Stores In The New Year

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the country's largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage ® company, is pleased to announce that Alkaline88® products will be available in Maverik stores, with over 370 locations and growing across twelve western states.

"We're pleased to announce another major win in the convenience store channel," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "Customers at all Maverik stores will now have our Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 ® available as they travel through the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Maverik is well-respected, recognized as a premier convenience retailer, and is the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. They exemplify the best that a convenience store has to offer and are highly regarded as marketing innovators in this retail channel. Maverik's footprint is ideal for Alkaline88 to further increase our market share in some of our strongest Southwest states, while also expanding into key target states in the Northwest. The stores will be carrying our flagship one-gallon bottles, a perfect choice for thirsty, health-conscious travelers in the New Year."

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage ® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label "Clean Beverage." Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 ® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company's products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures in more than 370+ locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire™ food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and awesome values on fuel, drinks, and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products in its BonFire™ fresh-made food menu and "bean to cup" coffee blends. For more information, visit maverik.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube. For perks, prizes, freebies, and more, join the Adventure Club mobile app.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that Maverik's footprint is ideal for Alkaline88 to further increase its market share in some of its strongest Southwest states, while also expanding into key target states in the Northwest.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company's sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company's ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

