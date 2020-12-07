Alkaline88® To Participate In Multiple Investor Conferences In December

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company") is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company") is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its President and CEO, Richard Wright, is scheduled to present in two virtual investor conferences during December 2020.

Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event. Mr. Wright will participate in various one on one meetings with institutional investors during December 10-11, 2020.

The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event. Mr. Wright will be presenting to a panel of industry experts on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. eastern time. Investors interested in viewing the discussion will need to register ahead of the event at ve.mysequire.com. The Company will also participate in one on one meetings with institutional investors during December 14-15, 2020.

The events will be webcast live (where available), and an updated presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section at ir.thealkalinewaterco.com on December 10, 2020.

