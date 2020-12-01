Alisha Stottsberry Joins Heritage Health Solutions As The Vice President Of Corrections

COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Health Solutions Inc. (Heritage) announces Alisha Stottsberry, RN appointed to Vice President of Corrections. Alisha will oversee the completion and delivery of comprehensive health care management for jail facilities, as well as explore opportunities for growth in the new correctional division, Heritage Correctional Health Solution. Alisha joins the Heritage leadership team as a direct report of Tonya Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage.

"We are excited to welcome Alisha to the Heritage team. Her experience in correctional health care is a game changer for Heritage," said Clark. "Her vast experience during her career in correctional health care will allow Heritage to bring a much-needed solution to our customers and patients."

While working in the Emergency Room at a rural hospital, Alisha quickly learned how to wear many hats due the hospitals lack of resources and specialties. She is no stranger to hard work and enjoys a fast-paced work environment which blends perfectly with correctional healthcare. She lends her expertise to multiple areas of Heritage, including creating nationally compliant policy and procedures, contract negotiations, recruiting and talent acquisition, and many other facets of correctional medicine.

Alisha has over 25 years of experience in Correctional Medical Services and Health Care Operations. During her career, she has gained considerable insight and has held positions at every level, from Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) to Regional Vice President. Alisha has used her extensive knowledge to coordinate the design and implementation of multiple special projects for correctional health care. Alisha's dedication to world-class care and extensive knowledge of correctional medical services puts her in a position to provide an elite level of service to Heritage's clients.

About Heritage Health Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated health care management to correctional, public sector and commercial entities. Heritage meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing our clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. We manage costs, utilization, and quality, which leads to optimal health care outcomes.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alisha-stottsberry-joins-heritage-health-solutions-as-the-vice-president-of-corrections-301182763.html

SOURCE Heritage Health Solutions, Inc.