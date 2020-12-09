Alion Senior Vice President Of Contracts And Procurement Rich Fisne Named A Top 10 Contracting Executive To Watch In 2020 By WashingtonExec

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that Rich Fisne, Senior Vice President of Contracts and Procurement for Alion Science and Technology, is named one of the Top 10 Contracting Executives to Watch in 2020...

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that Rich Fisne, Senior Vice President of Contracts and Procurement for Alion Science and Technology, is named one of the Top 10 Contracting Executives to Watch in 2020 by WashingtonExec.

WashingtonExec's Top 10 Contracting Executives to Watch in 2020 states "Contracting officers are at the forefront of the competition for these opportunities. They know the ins and outs of the federal awards and procurement processes and they have the business acumen to succeed and lock in the work to provide their company's services to the government and citizens alike."

"I am honored to be recognized alongside other leading industry contract executives," said Rich Fisne, Alion Senior Vice President of Contracts and Procurement. "I am fortunate to be part of a talented leadership team at Alion and lead a talented team who works across the enterprise, supporting all business and operational divisions, fostering internal relationships to ensure Alion's success."

As a key member of Alion's executive leadership team, Rich is integral in driving strategic growth from inception of contract award through completion. He develops and cultivates strong collaborative relationships with government and industry partners. With Alion's recent $896M Navy's Integrated Training Environment single award contract, Rich was vital in building a trusted partnership with his government counterparts to ramp-up and onboard Alion's partners to ensure customer success. Additionally, with the divestiture of Alion's Naval business to Serco in 2018, Rich led the successful transition and novation of multiple contracts with Serco and DCMA. Rich implements industry best practices and anticipates the needs of the enterprise to ensure that the recent rapid growth of Alion continues. Over the course of FY20, more than $6B in proposals for defense programs were submitted. Alion was also awarded more than $2.7B in contract awards and continued to receive high CPAR ratings from customers all under Rich's leadership.

