Alion Receives Appraisal At Capability Maturity Model Integration Maturity Level 4 For Software Development And Supplier Agreement Management

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that its Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group is appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Maturity Level 4 for Development V2.0 (CMMI-DEV) for software development with Supplier Agreement Management (SAM). The appraisal was performed by the Software Quality Center, LLC.

Alion's CMMI Maturity Level 4 designation is ISR group wide, and particularly focused on the software development and integration work done for Navy platforms, particularly the Minotaur Family of Systems ( Hanover, MD), software based networking radios ( Syracuse, NY), and RF Spectrum Mapping software ( Annapolis Junction, MD). Achieving this allows Alion to continue to provide the most advanced solutions for combat readiness for the Navy and other U.S. Armed Services as they seek a competitive edge in multi-domain warfare.

The CMMI DEV model is an integrated set of best practices that improves performance and key capabilities for software development engineering activities. This appraisal also includes SAM which measured Alion's ability to manage the acquisition of products and services from suppliers. This includes the procurement of products, services, and product and service components that can be delivered to the project's customer or included in a product or service system.

"Alion's commitment to provide high quality integrated ISR engineering, technologies and solutions is rooted in who we are. Our engineers are some of the best in industry, meeting the highest quality standards to produce advanced solutions for critical warfighting capabilities," said Alan Dietrich, Alion's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the ISR Group. "This appraisal validates our expertise in developing software and seamlessly integrating ISR, Electronic Warfare (EW), Sensors, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) components into critical military mission management systems and airborne platforms. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our software engineers who strive to develop more advanced data fusion methodologies and applications to ensure national security."

An appraisal at maturity level 4 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. It means Alion's ISR Group work and processes have received the highest form of third-party validation. Alion has established quantitative standards for performance and are dedicated to continuous improvement and producing high quality work. To view Alion's appraisal click here: https://cmmiinstitute.com/pars/appraisals/51667

ABOUT CMMI INSTITUTE

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process, and technology. CMMI Institute's promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevates performance and create sustainable competitive advantage. To learn more about the CMMI Institute, visit https://CMMIinstitute.com

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

