Alion Ranks Among Washington Technology's 2020 Top 100 Federal Contractors And Washington Business Journal's List Of Largest Private Companies In Greater D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology is proud to announce that it has been ranked in Washington Technology's list of 2020 Top 100 Federal Contractors and Alion was also ranked in Washington Business Journal's List of Largest Private Companies in Greater D.C. Alion ranked 36 on Washington Technology's list and 21on Washington Business Journal's list, respectively.

"Alion is proud to be included in these industry rankings and for being recognized among the best of the best. We have aggressively transformed our company into a premier advanced engineering technology provider for the defense and intelligence communities," said Steve Schorer, Chairman and CEO of Alion. "We innovate technology solutions, including advanced AI, electronic warfare, cyber, ISR and live, virtual, constructive training, rapidly to give the U.S. an advantage in all-domain warfare and to support the warfighter."

Washington Technology ranks the largest government contractors in the federal market. These companies are ranked according to the calendar 2019 prime contract obligations in the areas of IT, telecommunications, consulting, professional services, engineering and other technology driven products and services. Washington Business Journal's List of Largest Private Companies in Greater D.C. ranks companies based on headquarters location, ownership and yearly revenue. To view Washington Technology's Top 100 Contractors, click here.

To view Washington Business Journal's List of Largest Companies in the Greater D.C., click here.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

