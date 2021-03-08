Alion Chief Information Security Officer Jim Rigney Named A Top 10 CISO To Watch In 2021 By WashingtonExec

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that Jim Rigney, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Alion Science and Technology, is named one of the Top 10 CISOs to Watch in 2021 by WashingtonExec.

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that Jim Rigney, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Alion Science and Technology, is named one of the Top 10 CISOs to Watch in 2021 by WashingtonExec.

The WashingtonExec CISO seeks to recognize those responsible for actively and efficiently putting the right tools, strategies, and enterprise vision in place to secure and protect organizational information and technologies. These CISOs oversee identifying, developing, implementing and maintaining processes enterprise-wide to safeguard data assets and minimize cyber risk, and they take an active role in understanding the evolving threats.

"I am honored to have been recognized by WashingtonExec alongside other leading industry CISOs," said Jim Rigney, Alion CISO. "Our industry has seen tremendous expansion in the CISO role and security technology and implementation within our organizations to safeguard enterprise data, customer data and employee data. Being vigilant is a top priority."

Jim has been in the IT industry for more than 30 years with the last 20 focused on cybersecurity. He is an organizational change agent and collaborative leader with excellent customer relationship and management acumen. Jim is responsible for Alion's IT security strategy, IT security program and architecture, and security operations for the enterprise. He oversees all data and information security policies, standards, evaluations, and provides cybersecurity internal governance and develops and implements cybersecurity interventions and responses to external events. Jim has a history of building cybersecurity organizations from the ground up and served as an original member of the DIB and Defense Security and Information Exchange (DSIE) organizations, making him a standout in the cybersecurity peer community. Jim is also a DC CISO governing member of Evanta, a Gartner company.

To read more visit WashingtonExec Top 10 CISOs to Watch.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our in Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-chief-information-security-officer-jim-rigney-named-a-top-10-ciso-to-watch-in-2021-by-washingtonexec-301242494.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation