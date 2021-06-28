Alion Awarded $950M U.S. Air Force Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration And Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) Contract

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology is an awardee of the U.S. Air Force $950M multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract for Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC). Tasks awarded under this contract will cover engineering assessments, procurement of hardware and spares, full aircraft and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sensor integration, and contractor logistics support.

"Under this ID/IQ, Alion will have the opportunity to provide aircraft and ISR sensor integration, procurement of hardware and spares, sustainment support, and airworthiness/ configuration inspections through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) expanding our customer base and international footprint," said Alan Dietrich, Alion's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the ISR Group. "We are able to leverage our extensive global experience, including Alion's expeditionary engineering and logistics integration capability (EELIC). Our EELIC delivers a massive, pre-existing, comprehensive logistics network that adapts to meet mission goals. We have proven experience to procure, integrate, deploy, and support aviation and ISR sensor systems and subsystems in high-threat and austere environments. Through the non-standard FMS Aircraft Integration Branch, Alion and its team will be able to provide aircraft engineering services, aircraft sensor integration services, development of ISR platforms and sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) solutions, and Contractor Logistics Services (CLS) to countries with limited budgets and timelines."

The period of performance is thirteen years total, with a ten-year ordering period and an additional three-year performance period.

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

