Alion Awarded $87 Million Task Order To Provide Special Projects And Operational Training For The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it has been awarded an $87 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Special Projects and Operational Testing for Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Panama City Division (PCD).

"Our experienced team of engineers and subject matter experts continue to provide exceptional, world-class training, bringing the latest innovations to enable the Navy to advance warfighter operational capabilities," said Katie Selbe, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Cyber Network Solutions Group. "It is imperative that technical solutions provide rapid and accurate mission support for our warfighters. Alion is dedicated to that mission."

Alion will support NSWC PCD's mission by performing research, analysis, design, systems engineering, integration, prototyping, testing, and validating technology and resources including unmanned vehicles and their related systems, weapons, and special project needs that will enable United States (U.S.) warfighters to win in complex littoral and maritime environments.

This task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multi-Award Contract Multiple Award Contract (DoD IAC MAC), issued by the 774 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)/ Plans/Programs (PKP). This material is based upon work supported by the DoD IAC Program Management Office (PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities by driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

