Alion Awarded $71 Million Task Order To Provide Space Protection And Response Solutions To The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate (RV) awarded Alion Science and Technology a $71 million task order with a 48-month period of performance to support the ARL/RV by developing and...

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate (RV) awarded Alion Science and Technology a $71 million task order with a 48-month period of performance to support the ARL/RV by developing and transitioning high pay-off space, information, and Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) related technologies that support national security.

"Alion has a deep understanding of national security space threats and the associated drivers for shaping future space architectures. Our expertise in conducting physics-based modeling, simulation, and assessments for multi-domain analytics for space superiority and space control capabilities, operations, and architecture assures national security space missions support the warfighters." said Todd Stirtzinger, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Technology Group. "These will be the drivers for shaping future architectures, to include multi-domain dependencies and executing the assessment models for AFRL/RV."

Alion will provide research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) to develop innovative technology solutions to advance space mission capabilities in a multi-domain, joint, and coalition conflict. This effort includes synthesizing in-depth knowledge of threats to the space enterprise, assessing current and future situational awareness capabilities, and analyzing indication and warning thresholds, timelines, protection and defense response options to mitigate those threats.

This task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multi-Award Contract Multiple Award Contract (DoD IAC MAC), issued by the 774 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)/ Plans/Programs (PKP). This material is based upon work supported by the DoD IAC Program Management Office (PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-awarded-71-million-task-order-to-provide-space-protection-and-response-solutions-to-the-us-air-force-research-laboratory-space-vehicles-directorate-301145919.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation