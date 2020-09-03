Alion Awarded $65 Million Task Order To Provide Counter Explosive Hazard Research For The Night Vision And Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army has awarded Alion Science and Technology a $65 million task order with a 60-month period of performance to provide Counter Explosive Hazard Research for the Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD).

"Alion has assembled a strong Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), electro-optical infrared (EO/IR) and advanced sensor integration team to provide innovative solutions critical for NVESD missions," said Todd Stirtzinger, Alion's Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Technology Group. "This team will bring robust technical capabilities to develop advanced threat detection solutions for U.S. troops."

NVESD researches and develops sensor and sensor suite technologies for air and ground intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition under adverse battlefield conditions in day and night-time environments. Alion will perform advanced technical, scientific research and analysis, and provide recommendations for NVESD's Countermine Division. This includes the development of technologies, systems, sensors, components, algorithms, methods, and approaches to detect, identify, and defeat the wide variety of explosive hazards and battlefield obstacles threatening U.S. forces, their platforms, systems, infrastructure, and ability to conduct operations.

This task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC), Multiple Award Contract (MAC) issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of DTIC and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities by driving innovation and technological developments while enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC)."

