Alion Awarded $12 Million GSA OASIS Task Order For Flight Related Software Operational Test & Evaluation

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded Alion Science and Technology a $12 million task order for Flight Related Software Operational Test and Evaluation for the 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron, located at Eglin Air Force Base. Alion will test, evaluate, and validate mission planning functions, vital to ensuring that all systems and equipment have been thoroughly tested in an operationally realistic environment before release to operational Air Force units. Specific mission planning functions include lab setup, software loading, flight planning, information assurance, weapons ballistics and delivery tactics, threat penetration analysis, and map imagery processing.

"Alion has been at the forefront of developing, testing, and evaluating cutting edge mission management solutions and software that are vital to operational readiness and situational awareness," said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Alion's Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group. "These technologies and solutions are critical for classifying and identifying threats to provide a coherent tactical picture for a wide variety of mission management functions."

This task order was awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Multiple Award (MA) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) - Pool 3 contract issued by GSA Region 04. It has a 12-month base period plus four option years.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATIONSolving our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

