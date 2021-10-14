Aligos Therapeutics To Present Data For Its Clinical Portfolio Targeting Chronic Hepatitis B And NASH At AASLD'S The Liver Meeting® 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced upcoming poster presentations highlighting data relating to its chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical programs at The Liver Meeting® 2021, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), being held virtually November 12 - 15, 2021.

Chronic Hepatitis B

S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS TM )

Title: S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers, (STOPS TM) Sequester Cellular Proteins to Reduce Hepatitis B Virus S-Antigen Expression and Increase Its Proteasomal Degradation Publication Number: 845 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter: C. Cheng Kao

Capsid Assembly Modulator (CAM) Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics (PK), and Antiviral Activity of the Capsid Assembly Modulator (CAM) ALG-000184 in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Publication Number: 843 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter: Ed Gane

Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Title: Best-in-Class Antisense Oligonucleotides Against Hepatitis B Virus: Next Generation Bridged Nucleic Acid Chemistries Significantly Increase In Vivo Efficacy and Reduce Hepatotoxicity in Mice Publication Number: 820 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter : Dinah Misner

Title: ALG-020572, a GalNAc-Conjugated Antisense Oligonucleotide, Demonstrates In Vivo Efficacy and Favorable Preclinical Profile for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Publication Number: 819 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter: Kusum Gupta

siRNA

Title: Incorporation of Novel siRNA Chemistries Significantly Improves the Potency and Durability of HBV siRNAs in the AAV-HBV Mouse Model Publication Number: 831 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter: Jin Hong

Combinations

Title: Triple Combination of Anti-Hepatitis B Virus Drugs Demonstrates Synergistic Activity In Vitro Publication Number: 852 Session Title: Hepatitis B: Therapeutics: New Agents Presenter: Hua Tan

NASH Title: Preclinical Pharmacokinetic Profiling of ALG-055009, a Potent and Selective Thyroid Hormone Receptor Beta Agonist for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, and Prediction of its Human Pharmacokinetics Publication Number: 1932 Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Therapeutics Presenter: Kusum Gupta

Title: Development of a Novel Seven-Day Dosing Mouse Efficacy Model to Evaluate Thyroid Hormone Receptor Agonists for the Treatment of NASH Publication Number: 1907 Session Title: NAFLD and NASH: Therapeutics Presenter: Xuan Luong

