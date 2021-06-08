Alignment Healthcare CEO John Kao To Present At Forbes Health In Action

ORANGE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) announced that CEO and founder John Kao will appear today at the inaugural Forbes Health in Action summit, discussing health care in a...

ORANGE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) announced that CEO and founder John Kao will appear today at the inaugural Forbes Health in Action summit, discussing health care in a post-pandemic world.

The 2021 Forbes Health in Action is a virtual event focused on exploring the accelerating shifts in the way health care is delivered, and addressing new and existing disparities in health care that have emerged, spurred by the pandemic. With the theme of "Accelerating to Better Outcomes In A Post-Pandemic World," health care leaders will speak on topics from vaccine delivery to infectious disease treatment going forward. Kao, alongside Dr. Sarita A. Mohanty, president and CEO of The SCAN Foundation, will address the topic of "Reaching Vulnerable Populations in the Pandemic," in a session moderated by Forbes' senior health contributor Bruce Japsen.

Kao will speak to the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic shone a light on entrenched gaps in the traditional health care model, ways in which the pandemic has fast-tracked needed shifts and what else can be done going forward. His remarks will focus on the senior population, among America's most vulnerable, especially amidst the pandemic.

Other notable speakers during the Forbes virtual event include Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel and White House Vaccination Coordinator Bechara Choucair, MD.

About Alignment Healthcare Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact Priya Shah mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare alignment@mpublicrelations.com