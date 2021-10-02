Alignment Health Plan Rolls Out New $0 Premium Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO And Dual-Eligible Plans To 600,000 North Carolina Seniors In 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare today announced that it will offer expanded Alignment Health Plan options in 15 total markets across North Carolina, reaching the region's nearly 600,000 Medicare-eligible seniors 1 this Medicare annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The company has served the greater Raleigh area since 2014 and began offering Alignment Health Plan coverage for the first time in North Carolina in 2021.

North Carolina has become a popular retirement destination for seniors. There are currently more than 2 million Medicare-eligible seniors in the state, and by 2025, one in five residents will be 65 or older. In the next two decades, seniors aged 75-84 will be the state's fastest-growing segment. 2

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Alignment Health Plan will serve seniors in 12 more counties in the Western region of the state: Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Wilkes. These additional counties join Alignment's existing coverage area in Wake, Johnston and Chatham.

"We're pleased to bring more innovative products to almost 600,000 seniors across North Carolina," said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. "No matter which plan seniors choose, they not only will enjoy rich benefits but will experience how our coordinated care and services can improve their personal health and quality of life."

New Plan Options for 2022New for 2022 are three Alignment Health Plan options: the benefits-rich NC Duals, a dual-eligible special needs plan (D-SNP), as well as PPO and HMO with point-of-service (HMO POS) options of Alignment's virtual-first AVA ® plan.

With an estimated 12 million seniors who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, D-SNPs can simplify care for this group. Alignment's D-SNP plan includes:

$0 copay for primary care doctor and specialist visits, and $0 copay for vision and hearing exam visits;

unlimited non-emergency transportation within 50 miles; and

a $100 monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance and a $20 monthly grocery allowance.

In addition, Alignment's new AVA ® (PPO) plan offers low premium with the flexibility to see a doctor out of network, as well as the convenience to see a specialist without a referral. Its new AVA ® (HMO POS) plan provides additional flexibility than a typical HMO, allowing members to seek in-person care out of network for certain services, as well as a virtual primary care physician accessible by phone or video on Alignment's proprietary AVA ® data and technology platform.

Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment Health Plan in North Carolina will have access to a broad network of providers that includes some of the nation's largest hospital systems, such as Duke Health, UNC Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and WakeMed Health.

The Alignment DifferenceMembers also gain access to the company's ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program such as companion care, grocery benefits, pet care, non-emergency transportation in select plans as well as a personal concierge team who can connect them to a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions⁠ 24 hours a day, seven days a week - all with a single phone number.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCAREAlignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

