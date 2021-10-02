Alignment Health Plan Offers More Choices, Flexible Health Coverage For Nevada Seniors In Clark, Nye And Washoe Counties In 2022

LAS VEGAS and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare, will offer two new plan options to the nearly 500,000 Medicare-eligible Nevada seniors in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties 1 to provide seniors more flexibility and choice in coverage. The company currently serves seniors in Clark County, offering its award-winning health plans, 24/7 concierge services and monthly benefits card. Medicare's annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15, 2021.

Nevada has one of the fastest-growing senior populations in the United States. According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the 65 and older population increased by 40 percent and the 85 and older population increased by 25 percent between 2011 and 2018. 2

"The Medicare enrollment period is important time for seniors to sift through and determine the right plan for their health and lifestyle needs," said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. "We're proud of our portfolio of innovative products, which are a direct result of member feedback and a keen understanding of the evolving demographics of our senior communities. And we're excited to extend our services to more seniors in Nevada with the addition of Nye and Washoe counties, and to offer a distinctly unique plan with el ÚNICO for seniors in Hispanic communities."

Compared to Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans offers a host of additional benefits, including low or no cost premiums, more services such as hearing aids, eyeglasses and gym memberships, and high-quality, coordinated care.

Special Needs Plans New for 2022New for 2022 are two Alignment plan options that will be available in all three counties. With more than one-quarter of U.S. adults over 65 who have diabetes, the Heart & Diabetes (HMO C-SNP) plan offers eligible members with chronic heart conditions and diabetes specialized coverage to help manage their chronic conditions. Alignment is also introducing the ONE, or "el ÚNICO" in Spanish, a dual-eligible special needs (D-SNP) plan for a growing number of Hispanic community members enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid in Nevada. Both plans offer $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care doctor visits, $0 vision and hearing exam visits, and a monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance. The OTC benefit is loaded onto a member's ACCESS On-Demand Concierge "black card," which works as a debit card and is redeemable at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and other retailers in the state.

While the Medicare enrollment period, Oct. 15 - Dec. 17, is usually the time to make these health care coverage decisions, Alignment's new C-SNP and D-SNP plans will be available for enrollment all year long.

Affordable and Accessible PlansOther Alignment Health Plan options in Nevada include Platinum and AVA ®, both HMOs that offer $0 monthly premium, $0 virtual physician visits, a $20 monthly grocery allowance as well as optional enhanced dental benefits. AVA ® (HMO) members have a dedicated virtual primary care physician and specialists accessible by phone or video on Alignment's proprietary AVA ® data and technology platform.

Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment will have access to an expanded network of providers, which include P3 Health Partners, CareMore Health, HCA, Saint Mary's Health Network, and greater access to the lowest cost prescription medications at any in-network pharmacy.

The Alignment DifferenceWhile benefits vary by plans, all plans include access to the company's ACCESS On-Demand Concierge team, who can connect Alignment Health Plan members with a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions⁠ 24 hours a day, seven days a week - all with a single phone number. In select plans, Alignment also provides socially conscious benefits for eligible members such as companion care, grocery benefits, pest control, pet care, non-emergency transportation to address ongoing, everyday challenges seniors face.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCAREAlignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

