Align Wealth Management Named Top Financial Advisor By The Oklahoman's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Wealth Management, LLC has been named Winner of The Oklahoman's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Local Financial Advisor. The Readers' Choice Awards celebrate and recognize the best businesses serving the Oklahoma community.

With Align's recognition, Brian Puckett, Align's managing partner, said: "Our long record of success is a direct result of our client-focused culture. Our remarkable team of talented and caring people shows up every day dedicated to helping our clients make the most of their financial lives. We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to serve great clients."

Align Wealth Management has more than $330 million in collective assets under management (as of October 2020) and each advisor holds one or more of the following credentials: CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CPA, Personal Financial Specialist, Juris Doctor.

For more information about Align Wealth Management, visit www.alignmywealth.com

Align Wealth Management, LLC is a federally registered investment advisor. The home office is located at 13921 Quail Pointe Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73134. The firm also maintains an office at 125 5 th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Before making an investment decision, please contact us at 800-401-6477 to receive a copy of our advisory agreement and Form ADV Part 2A, which includes our fee schedule. Web: www.alignmywealth.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the firm's future performance. Neither Align nor its employees pay a fee to The Oklahoman in exchange for inclusion in the Readers' Choice Awards.

Media Contact: Brian Puckett brian@alignmywealth.com

