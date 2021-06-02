Alight Continues To Redesign The Migrant Experience Along US/Mexico Border

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , is thrilled to announce the expansion of A Little Piece of Home/Pedacito de la Tierra to two migrant shelters in Tijuana, Mexico: Madre Assunta and El Jardin de las Mariposas. Alight, in conjunction with program partners including world renowned architect and designer Ronald "RAEL" Rael, Catholic Sisters and Burners Without Borders, are working to change the narrative of the migrant journey by radically transforming shelters along the US / Mexico border to create spaces of hope and community while ensuring human-worthy services including childcare spaces, practical education services, gardens, computer labs, recreation areas, and sustainable tools that support residents coming together through building, cooking, and shared experiences.

"After the incredible initial transformation that took place towards the end of last year in Nogales, Mexico at Casa de la Misericordia, we could not be more excited to continue our vital work in redefining the migrant experience by providing a safe and warm environment," said Annie Nolte-Henning, Director of the Americas for Alight. "As is always the case, we were extremely thoughtful in making the determination about the next shelter transformations and authentically adhering to the needs of those living in the space."

In collaboration with Catholic Sisters, Alight is updating spaces within Madre Assunta, a shelter that holds up to 60 residents most of whom are women and children. The transformation creates designated areas for psycho-social support, multifunctional common activity rooms and provides access to technology resources. The enhancement of these spaces aim to support community building and comfort for residents, but also a place for Sisters to reflect and reconnect through their work.

El Jardin de las Mariposas is the first LGBTIQ dedicated shelter involved in A Little Piece of Home/Pedacito de la Tierra . The shelter, established and run by a mother and son team, provides an array of services that range from legal counselling, recovery and rehabilitation quarters, and HIV/AIDs education. Alight is working with partner organization, ORAM , which protects and empowers LGBTIQ asylum seekers and refugees globally to create sustainable and systemic change. ORAM is coordinating the redesign of spaces within the shelter and implementing additional programming for the residents.

"In a year of hardship and global challenges, we're thrilled to partner with fellow humanitarians and advocates who have become like family. Helping El Jardin provide a safe and nurturing space, especially to those in need of a little piece of home, brings a whole new meaning to 'pride' as we celebrate their space transformation during Pride month in June," said Steve Roth, Executive Director for ORAM.

Both Madre Assunta and El Jardin de las Mariposas are in the final stages of enhancing the shelters and will be completed by the end of June. In honor of Pride Month and World Refugee Day, Pride Along the Border: A Digital Brunch celebration of El Jardin de las Mariposas will take place on June 13th. Alight is currently vetting additional shelter locations to benefit from A Little Piece of Home/Pedacito de la Tierra's services throughout Mexico and other places that Alight serves.

To support and learn more about Alight's work overall and A Little Piece of Home/Pedacito de la Tierra at the U.S./ Mexico border, visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT ALIGHTEstablished in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world - from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. To learn more about Alight's program at the U.S./ Mexico border and ways to support the migrant population, visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT ORAMFounded in 2008, ORAM is dedicated to the protection of LGBTIQ asylum seekers and refugees worldwide. ORAM collaborates with local stakeholders and beneficiaries to ensure that its work is built around the people it serves. Through capacity building and collaborative relationships with governments, international organizations and NGO's worldwide, ORAM has successfully increased system-wide awareness and protection of LGBTIQ refugees and continues to deliver special expertise in this constantly evolving field.

