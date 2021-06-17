Alight And UNIFY Lead Global Movement For World Refugee Day

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to honor the resilience and perseverance of displaced people around the world, Alight and UNIFY are proud to present Unify for World Refugee Day on June 20, 2021. The virtual global celebration will engage groups around the world to create connectivity with the communities that Alight serves and invites all to join together as one for a simple and powerfully connected experience of meditation and togetherness.

"Our goal is to not only honor displaced individuals around the world, but create a global movement that celebrates humanity while also offering insight into the human-centered work that our teams do on a daily basis," said Alight Global Activations Lead, Alissa Jordan. "As we all take a moment to reflect and find inner peace whichever way we choose, we do it together, as a community with shared goals and dreams."

The virtual program welcomes all to share a communal space while hearing reflections from the refugee community as well as individuals who have incorporated meditation and mindfulness into their daily lives. Hosted by UNIFY Communications Director, Zamir Dhanji and Alight Global Connections Director, Nadia Siddiqui, the event will feature:

Deusdedit Kiwanuka , Alight Global Protection Advisor, who has worked for more than 15 years as an advocate for social, political, legal and economic rights for women and girls, will speak about the humanitarian work that is done in order to help others heal in times when healing may seem impossible.

Zaynab Abdi , a Black, Muslim, Asian (Middle Eastern), Immigrant and Refugee Ambassador at Green Card Voices, and Civic Engagement Coordinator with Reviving Islaming Sisterhood and Empowerment, will share her passion for social justice and advocacy on behalf of refugees and immigrants.

Aubin Rwankuba, a current resident of the Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Uganda and founder of "Join the Moves," a program bringing different communities and nationalities in the settlement together through physical expression, will close the event with a mindful meditation.

"There was such a natural synergy in collaborating with Alight to create an event that celebrates humanity and shows respect for all people, no matter what their circumstances," adds Adil Kassam, UNIFY Ventures CEO. "We invite people to join in our practice for the day and set an intention that unleashes abundance for vulnerable people all over the world, while also raising awareness about the powerful and uplifting energy that meditation can provide."

The World Refugee Day Live Broadcast begins at 9AM PST ( 11AM CST, 7PM EDT) and will be hosted on Facebook @ fb.com/unify. To join, register here . For those not able to attend the event, participation throughout the day on social media is highly encouraged. Simply share your intention for the day and utilize the hashtag #unify4wrd to show your support.

All throughout the world, individuals and organizations are standing together to acknowledge World Refugee Day. UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, is also honoring displaced people everywhere promoting that together we heal, learn and shine.

To learn more about Alight's work and Unify For World Refugee Day, visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT ALIGHTEstablished in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world - from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere.

ABOUT UNIFYEstablished in 2012, UNIFY orchestrates Global Synchronized Events and Meditations that inspire community-driven action campaigns for World Peace. During these events, we invite people of all backgrounds to meditate, host local ceremonies, pray, and contribute to a more loving, peaceful world in their own way. By unifying at these times we create a living example of a fundamental truth--we are all one. Together, we can give rise to an emerging planetary culture that embraces the interdependence and well-being of all. UNIFY set a Guinness World Record for largest Global Meditation in human history in 2014 and reaches 25M people per month worldwide through social media.

