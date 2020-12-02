Alice D. Laberge To Retire From Royal Bank Of Canada's Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced that Alice D. Laberge will retire from the board of directors on January 2, 2021.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Alice for her significant contributions over the past 15 years," said Katie Taylor, Chair of the Board, Royal Bank of Canada. "As one of our longest serving board members, Alice's deep financial insights, governance experience and strategic counsel have made a lasting impact on RBC. Her focus on trust, integrity and transparency aligned with RBC's culture and helped enable the bank's Purpose-led approach to helping clients thrive and communities prosper, enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Ms. Laberge was appointed to the RBC board on October 18, 2005. During her tenure, she served on all of the board's committees, including as chair of the human resources committee for more than four years. Her career in corporate Canada has spanned over 30 years, including serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Fincentric Corporation, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-president of Finance for MacMillan Bloedel Limited. Ms. Laberge is a member of the boards of directors of Nutrien Ltd. and Russel Metals Inc. She is also a director of the BC Cancer Foundation and the Canadian Public Accountability Board.

