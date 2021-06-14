Alice Aspen March Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alice Aspen March is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Public Speaker for her decades of work in the television and broadcast industry.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alice Aspen March is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Public Speaker for her decades of work in the television and broadcast industry. As the host of the radio broadcast "The Attention Factor," Ms. March entertains listeners while helping her guests get "the attention they need." She inspires her readers and listeners to discover greater personal empowerment and find success in their lives.

She is an Executive Director of a Los Angeles Non-Profit Organization, Focusing Awareness on Children & TV (FACT).

She has established herself as a forerunner in publicizing the need for adequate child care in the United States. In 1981, Ms. March created and co-produced the 1981 Emmy Award-nominated film "Latch-Key Kids." She successfully lobbied to keep the popular kids show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" on Public Broadcasting and KCET. To display the impact of television on children, she commissioned a satirical play called "Boxed-In." The play was presented throughout the Los Angeles County School system, demonstrating the social, physical, and emotional role that television can play in a child's life.

Ms. March served on the Commission on Future Funding of Public Broadcasting in California. She served on the Board of Directors for KCET-28 Public Broadcasting in Southern California, the Center for the Improvement of Child Caring, and the International Institute of Los Angeles.

She runs a blog, "Alice At Attention," highlighting clips from "The Attention Factor" and writing personal blog posts on various subjects. Ms. March is dedicated to sharing innovative content that has changed her life and the lives of countless readers and listeners. She teaches managers tools to improve employee morale, shows teachers how to reach challenging or at-risk students, and shows parents how to have empowering relationships with their children. There is room for improvement for every business, and Ms. March wants to highlight the power of positive thinking and taking steps to make everyone feel important. She believes that attention is a core need we all have. She has a loyal following of professionals from many industries that use Ms. March's techniques in their everyday life.

She was appointed twice by the California State Senate to State Commissions to advise on the future funding of PBS and the National Conference on the Family. She served as a programming consultant for PBS's KCET and KHJ networks. She enjoys making TV and radio appearances, providing interviews and presentations about her tips for empowerment.

She has written two books: "Attention: It's the Problem, it's the Solution" (1995) and "Attention: Secrets for Making it in College and Beyond" (2010). She wrote "The Attention Factor" workbook. She has written many articles for a variety of magazines and blogs like EZine Articles, American Chronicle, Personal Wealth Journal, and Grandparents.com. Ms. March has been awarded for her work, receiving an International Year of the Child Award, and was praised in the Congressional Record in Washington D.C.

Ms. March has lived in Michigan, California, New York, and Japan. Her work has taken her worldwide to deliver her message. She attended the University of Michigan, majoring in English. In her spare time, Ms. March enjoys weaving, painting, and exploring other art forms. She loves to spend time with her three sons, three grandchildren, and her great-grandchild.

For further information, please visit https://www.theattentionfactor.com/home.

