Alibaba Group Will Announce September Quarter 2020 Results On November 5, 2020

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5330U.S.: +1 347 549 4094U.K.: +44 203 713 5084Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307China Landline: 800 8700 532China Mobile: 400 624 0407Conference ID: 6140225 (English)Conference ID: 6438996 (simultaneous interpretation in Chinese, listen only mode)

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit Alibaba Group's Investor Relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on November 5, 2020 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005470/en/