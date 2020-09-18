Alibaba Group To Host Investor Day

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA, HKEX: 9988, "Alibaba Group") today announced that it will host a virtual 2020 Investor Day on September 28-30, 2020 China Standard Time. Speakers will include Daniel Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Maggie Wu (Chief Financial Officer) and other members of its senior management team.

Alibaba Group will provide a webcast of key executives' presentations during the 2020 Investor Day. The exact webcast time will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Alibaba Group's corporate website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home before the 2020 Investor Day.

A replay of the webcast and a summary of the day's presentations will be available through the same link following the event.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

