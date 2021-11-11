Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) today successfully concluded its 13 th annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival ("11.11"), which generated RMB540.3 billion (US$84.54 billion) in gross merchandise volume (GMV) during the 11-day campaign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005942/en/

Alibaba 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival Delivers Steady Growth (Photo: Business Wire)

"This 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, we delivered steady and quality growth that is a reflection of the dynamic Chinese consumption economy. We also leveraged the power of 11.11 as a platform to fulfill our social responsibility. This year's festival was a meaningful milestone as part of our commitment towards building a sustainable future," said Yang Guang, Vice President at Alibaba Group.

A record 290,000 brands participated in the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival this year, of which 65% are small and medium-sized businesses, manufacturers from industrial belts and new brands. Agricultural belts in less developed regions enjoyed strong sales, with GMV of agricultural products from these regions growing 20% year-over-year.

Ahead of this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, Alibaba Group fully migrated all systems and operations onto its public cloud. Use of renewable energy in the Zhangbei County data center, which plays a major role in supporting Alibaba's e-commerce businesses, reduced more than 26,000 tons of carbon emission.

Highlights from the 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

78 brands grew to surpass RMB100 million in GMV this year, up from RMB10 million in GMV last year, while 698 brands grew to surpass RMB10 million this year from RMB1 million in GMV last year.

More than 45% of consumers that made purchases were born in the '90s and '00s. Consumers born in '00s increased by 25% year-over-year.

500,000 products with official Green Product Certification from more than 2,000 merchants were featured in a dedicated eco-friendly vertical on Tmall.

Over 1,600 brands participated in the new membership challenge campaign on Tmall and attracted over 97 million new members during this Global Shopping Festival.

More than 1.3 million new products were offered by over 29,000 overseas brands that participated via Tmall Global this year, with some 2,800 overseas brands joining for the first time.

From November 1 to 10, 90 emerging brands remained as the top brand by GMV in their respective small categories for three consecutive years. 275 emerging brands saw their GMV doubled YoY for three consecutive years.

Over one million packages were delivered by around 350 Xiaomanlv driverless vehicles from November 1 to 10, surpassing the volume of packages delivered by Xiaomanlv vehicles from September 2020 to September 2021.

About the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

The 11.11 Global Shopping Festival began in 2009 with participation from just 27 merchants as an event for merchants and consumers to raise awareness about the value of online shopping. More than 290,000 brands participated in this year's event. For the latest news and updates on the 2021 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, please visit: www.alizila.com

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

Note: GMV for the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is the total value of orders settled through Alipay on Alibaba's China retail marketplaces, Kaola, Lazada, AliExpress, and New Retail and consumer services platforms from November 1 to November 11, 2021. It is reported on a real-time basis and includes shipping charges paid (where applicable). Alibaba Group's operating results disclosed in this press release are denominated in RMB; year-over-year comparisons and growth rates are calculated on the basis of RMB amounts and are not affected by foreign exchange rate fluctuations. All translations of RMB into US$ are made at US$1=RMB6.3907, the central parity rate announced by the People's Bank of China on October 29, 2021. All GMV and other figures presented in this press release are unaudited and subject to adjustments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005942/en/